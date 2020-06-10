DNA Database
Of Raspberry Pi and CSI: how portable DNA analysis tools are helping police forensics, agriculture and medicine
What used to require a specialist lab can now be done in a box, researchers tell Computing
NPIA's mobile forensics will save £3m a year
Agency is now seeking private sector partners for technology it will launch in spring 2012
Home Office will not back down on DNA database
Government is fighting demands for retention of DNA
ID cards and the DNA database are for the scrapheap
Along with parts of the NPfIT and other costly government IT projects
Debate on DNA database continues to rage
The issue of DNA profiling is likely to be embroiled in controversy in the run-up to the next election
MPs to investigate police DNA arrests
Home affairs committee to look into claims that the police are arresting suspects to secure DNA for database
Government drops DNA proposals
Plan to keep innocent people on DNA database for 6 to 12 years dropped to push Bill through Lords
Government plans to keep innocent people's DNA on database
Those arrested but not convicted of serious crimes to stay on database for 12 years
Government revises DNA database plans
Nearly 1m records could be expunged from DNA database