DNA
Of Raspberry Pi and CSI: how portable DNA analysis tools are helping police forensics, agriculture and medicine
What used to require a specialist lab can now be done in a box, researchers tell Computing
Innocents to be kept on DNA database for six years
Length halved from 12 years after pressure from opposition and campaigners
More controversy over DNA database as MP's details removed
Tory Damian Green has his record deleted - and wants samples of other innocents removed as well
Equality watchdog slams DNA database proposals
New limit of 12 years for those innocent of crimes is still too high, according to Equality and Human Rights Commission
Government has "overstepped" itself on DNA database
Two men arrested and not convicted should have DNA removed from database, European court rules