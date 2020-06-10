DLA Piper
GDPR claims €114m in fines in under two years - with more to come this year
European data protection authorities have received more than 160,000 data-breach notifications since GDPR came into force in May 2018
How GDPR will affect marketing
DLA Piper's Rachel DeSouza explains what marketers need to consider with GDPR on the horizon
Telecommunications post-Brexit: key considerations for IT
IT firms should take an active role in the forming of a new telecoms landscape post-Brexit by championing issues close to their business objectives, writes Mike Conradi, telecoms partner at DLA Piper
Technology firms and the European General Data Protection Regulation: How should they prepare?
Patrick Van Eecke, data protection, privacy and security partner at law firm DLA Piper, explains what steps firms need to take now to ensure compliance with the GDPR when it comes into effect
Implications of Brexit for tech sector employers
Following the Brexit vote on 23 June, there is uncertainty as to what comes next. Adam Hartley, UK head of employment for law firm DLA Piper explains what firms need to consider now
Even 'one-man band' SMEs will be hit by new EU data protection regime, warn lawyers
Butchers, bakers, candlestick makers (and plumbers) will ALL be ruled by the General Data Protection Regulation
Jobs boom for 'Data Privacy Officers' under forthcoming GDPR
New data protection regime will require detailed record-keeping on data gathering and governance
Compliance with EU's new data protection laws will be 'very difficult', warns Fujitsu
And talk to your lawyers first, advises Fujitsu's Frank Reichart
Warning for big data over EU Data Protection Directive
DLA Piper's Andrew Dyson highlights potential impact of EU Data Protection Directive on companies' big data plans