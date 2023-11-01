Panel at Women in Tech Festival discusses how diversity quotas can be used to usher in positive and sustainable change in the composition of the tech workforce
Gender disparity revealed in AI venture capital funding
Four tech related takeaways about the trends in this years A-level data
Is positive action the only way to increase the proportion of women tech leaders? In this article, several tech leaders and entrepreneurs explain why they think such an approach is not the right one.
Innovators, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and investors honoured at innovation focused launch
A report from the Diversity Tech Summit 2022
The Computing & CRN Women in Tech Festival 2022 is returning to London in November and presents a perfect opportunity to share knowledge, build networks and celebrate success.
Today is International Women in Engineering Day and in a new survey Science and mathematics were voted favourite subjects by girls aged 11 – 16 years old.