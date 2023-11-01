DiversityinTech

Panel at Women in Tech Festival discusses how diversity quotas can be used to usher in positive and sustainable change in the composition of the tech workforce

clock 01 November 2023 • 5 min read
Only 5% of VC firms in funding deals have a majority female representation

Gender disparity revealed in AI venture capital funding

clock 05 October 2023 • 1 min read
More girls study A-Level Computing (and they got the best grades)

Four tech related takeaways about the trends in this years A-level data

clock 18 August 2023 • 6 min read
The case against diversity quotas in tech leadership

Is positive action the only way to increase the proportion of women tech leaders? In this article, several tech leaders and entrepreneurs explain why they think such an approach is not the right one.

clock 27 July 2023 • 8 min read
Top 100 Asian Stars in UK Tech list launched for 2023

Innovators, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and investors honoured at innovation focused launch

clock 11 July 2023 • 4 min read
'Over-mentored and under-capitalised': Female entrepreneurs receive only 1.1% of funding, summit learns

A report from the Diversity Tech Summit 2022

clock 07 July 2022 • 4 min read
Women in Tech Festival 2022 returns to central London

The Computing & CRN Women in Tech Festival 2022 is returning to London in November and presents a perfect opportunity to share knowledge, build networks and celebrate success.

clock 28 June 2022 • 4 min read
Survey shows promising interest in STEM subjects from young girls ahead of International Women in Engineering Day

Today is International Women in Engineering Day and in a new survey Science and mathematics were voted favourite subjects by girls aged 11 – 16 years old.

clock 23 June 2022 • 4 min read