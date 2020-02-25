distributed denial of service
DDoS attack that took down Dyn DNS service blamed on Mirai IoT botnet
Attack that took major websites offline blamed on insecure connected devices
HSBC online banking taken down in denial-of-service attack
Bank claims that it 'successfully defended' its systems - but online service remains down
Mumsnet user details stolen by hackers following DDoS attack
Mumsnet founder Justine Roberts also subjected to 'swatting' attack by same culprit
How can you protect against DDoS attacks? Renew your defences and monitor hacktivist forums
Danny Palmer investigates how you can mitigate the impact of a DDoS attack on your corporate servers
Will RBS ever learn? Its latest outage was because of a DDoS attack
Bank suffers yet another IT glitch which left customers unable to access their online banking accounts
DDoS attack takes down Valve's $18m Dota 2 International e-Sports tournament
Matches set to be played in front of thousands at Seattle's KeyArena delayed due to DDoS attack
Protests or profiteering? Whether it's Anonymous, the Cyber Caliphate or Cyber Berkut, the hack remains the same
Stephen Coty examines some of the means and motives of the burgeoning number of "hacktivists"