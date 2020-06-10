disinformation
Russia is spreading Covid-19 disinformation to create panic in Western countries, EU report warns
EU's External Action Service claims to have nearly 80 examples of Russia-linked disinformation since 22nd January
China-backed disinformation campaign on social media has been running for years, researchers claim
In 2017, thousands of tweets targeted a Chinese businessman who publically accused government officials of corruption
DARPA launches Semantic Forensics project to identify fake news and online disinformation
Algorithms developed under DARPA's SemaFor project will be able to scan more than 500,000 stories, videos, images and audio files to identify fakes
Time to break up social media firms? MPs and activists on the threat to democracy from online disinformation
Western democracy is under severe threat from autocratic regimes' use of Facebook and Twitter
Semantic Visions wins 'The Tech Challenge' award; receives $250,000 grant to combat disinformation online
So-called fake news is now having a larger impact on people and society because of social media, according to some reports