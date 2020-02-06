Disaster Recovery
Die another day: the post-disaster post-mortem and how to perform one
The post-mortem is vital for establishing a culture of transparency and continuous improvement
How to safeguard your files against data loss
Why cloud storage is an amazing tool for keeping your information safe
Downtime can be fatal in the digital age, warns Veeam
'Nine out of ten companies that have suffered a serious data centre outage have been forced to close operations,' says Russell Nolan
How does DR differ from backup?
Having a solid disaster recovery plan is crucial to survival
Don't just sit on your backup data, use it!
New research from Computing reveals that much can be done with backup data, and that only a fifth of organisations are so far making effective use of it
BA blames power surge for weekend IT meltdown - staff point finger of blame at dated data centre
British Airways keen to blame power surge, while staff suggest over-heating data centre caused global IT outage
Enterprise security: 'the fashion industry at work'?
Industry insiders comment on the findings of Computing's latest security research
GDPR heads security focus for large companies, disaster recovery for small - research
With 18 months to go before new regulations hit larger firms are rushing to make themselves compliant
Why cloud computing is no longer a high-risk strategy for SMEs
SMEs should be the most enthusiastic adopters of cloud but they are held back by out-dated worries, says Richard Stinton
Delta blames data centre fire and power surge for global business meltdown
Many servers found not to be connected to back-up power as IT meltdown caused flights worldwide to be cancelled
V3 Summit: 'Salesforce's disaster recovery process is the best I've ever been through'
Peterborough City Council's Richard Godfrey lets Salesforce do all the panicking and running around
'Shocking' number of organisations fear downtime due to hardware failure
No excuses for data centre downtime caused by hardware failure, warns Fujitsu and CAE
Half of organisations would struggle to get mission-critical systems up-and-running in hours following a disaster - UPDATED
Computing research: organisations fear terrorism almost as much as flooding
The advantages of managing DR from the hypervisor rather than the storage layer
Zerto's Chris Snell explains why DR/BC and replication need a rethink in the age of hybrid cloud
Scania deploys Veeam Backup & Replication to improve virtualised disaster and backup recovery
'We can recover whole VMs, files and items almost instantly, despite data tripling during the last two years'
Forty per cent of London councils have not tested disaster recovery plans despite their key role in looming general election
Freedom of Information request made by Databarracks finds that despite councils having back-up solutions, they haven't been tested
Five questions companies should ask themselves to avoid an IT project disaster
LOC Consulting's Peter Osborne identifies the five fundamental areas in which delivery issues can arise for IT projects
Disaster recovery in the cloud - what's the business case?
Mark Worts, practise manager at Company85, explains the advantages and risks of putting DR in the cloud
CA Technologies pays millions to RBS over IT catastrophe
Settlement will soften blow to RBS with the fiasco already costing the bank nearly £200m
Backup and recovery: quantifying the cost of doing nothing
John Leonard on the art of selling a strategic approach to enterprise backup and recovery to the board
Interview: Raising IT's profile at Skanska
Computing speaks to Steve Capper, director of IT at construction giant Skanska, about re-energising a stale IT environment
Your hard drive is playing up - should you stick it in the freezer?
John Leonard takes a look around the data recovery centre at Kroll Ontrack
Scottish Health Board meltdown highlights headaches for IT managers
Report into incident clears IT team of any blame
Pinewood Studios Group 'saves 15 hours a week' with Veeam Essentials
Restoring Microsoft Exchange mailbox used to take firm a whole day, and now takes minutes