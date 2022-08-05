DIHK

'Massive' cyberattack targets the German Chambers of Industry and Commerce

Hacking

'Massive' cyberattack targets the German Chambers of Industry and Commerce

The impact of the attack is widespread across Germany

clock 05 August 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Data centres blamed for London's electricity crisis, but the problem is a bigger one

29 July 2022 • 3 min read
02

Google forced to switch off London data centre to save it during heatwave

02 August 2022 • 2 min read
03

Meta sued for secretly harvesting patient data for targeted advertising

01 August 2022 • 3 min read
04

Microsoft develops 3MW-capable hydrogen fuel cells

02 August 2022 • 2 min read
05

Post-quantum cryptography candidate cracked in hours using simple CPU 

03 August 2022 • 3 min read