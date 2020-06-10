Digital Single Market
CBI calls on UK to retain EU Digital Single Market rules after Brexit
UK tech sector relies on EU market access and labour, warns CBI
EU members lobby for better rules to support data-driven technologies and businesses
Member states tussle over Digital Single Market regulations
UK warns EU over excessive regulation of big data and online platforms
Joint letter from 11 EU countries urges light-touch regulation for Digital Single Market
EU data protection laws will stifle big data and the internet economy, warns Acxiom European privacy officer
Plethora of EU data protection and online privacy laws threaten to stifle innovation, says Dr Sachiko Scheuing
EU to investigate barriers to e-commerce in Europe
EU action to open up cross-border e-commerce in Europe comes two months after new VAT rules that hit small online traders