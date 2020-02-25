Digital Services Tax
Big tech firms to face higher tax bills under new OECD proposals
OCED plan could see Google, Facebook, eBay and Apple paying more tax
France to forge ahead with three per cent tax on internet and technology giants
France targets 30 internet and technology companies with tax intended to raise €750m annually from 2022
EU to agree new 'tech tax' by the end of March as France plans its own five per cent 'digital services tax'
French Finance Minister claims deal on tech tax will be in place before the European elections
Digital Services Tax branded 'half-baked' as intent to catch Apple appears to miss the mark
Chris Denning, head of international and corporate taxation, MHA MacIntyre Hudson, points to widespread confusion around the new tax, and questions its ability to catch the firms it apparently has in its sights
Budget 2018: US politicians and business groups attack UK Digital Services Tax
Chancellor Philip Hammond faces US backlash against Digital Services Tax proposal
Budget 2018: Office for Budget Responsibility releases its costing on the Digital Services Tax
Turnover tax on Amazon, Facebook and Google will raise £275m in 2020-21
Budget 2018: Government to introduce two per cent Digital Services Tax aimed at Amazon, Facebook and Google
Targeted tax on all UK-derived revenues of internet giants intended to raise £400m from 2020