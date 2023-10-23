Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill

Economists urge UK to stand firm on Big Tech regulation amid industry lobbying

Legislation and Regulation

Economists urge UK to stand firm on Big Tech regulation amid industry lobbying

Tech sector debate intensifies as UK grapples with ensuring effective oversight while fostering innovation

clock 23 October 2023 • 2 min read
Big Tech lobbying against UK's Digital Markets Bill

Legislation and Regulation

Big Tech lobbying against UK's Digital Markets Bill

Tech firms want to slow regulatory process, say campaigners

clock 22 June 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Microsoft launches AI chips to support OpenAI and Copilot

16 November 2023 • 2 min read