Digital Geneva Convention
Microsoft president Brad Smith calls for international convention to tackle 'unstoppable' rise of killer robots
US, Russia, China, Israel, and South Korea are all working on autonomous weapons systems
Satya Nadella: The AI revolution isn't just around the corner, it's already here and transforming business
Microsoft CEO stops off in London and Cambridge to tout the virtues of AI and cloud - the Azure cloud, of course
Thirty-four tech giants sign cyber security charter
Microsoft teams up with firms like Facebook and HP to sign new cyber security charter.