23,000 DigiCert SSL certificates issued by Trustico in the UK revoked due to security incident
Security spat between DigiCert and Trustico leads to revocations of 23,000 digital certificates
Websites vulnerable to TLS certificate man-in-the-middle attacks
Banks, in particular, warned to ensure that sites verify transport-layer security certificates correctly
Eight reasons why trust is broken online
What you need to know about commercial certificate authorities and why the SSL certificate system needs to be reformed, according to Miracl CEO Brian Spector
Google slams Symantec over 'questionable' digital certificates
A security company ought to do a lot better over a security issue, argues Google, as it subjects Symantec digital certificates to 'special measures'
Fake banking websites issued with SSL certificates by Symantec, Comodo and GoDaddy
Netcraft accuses certificate issuing authorities of undermining web security by issuing SSL certificates to fraudulent banking websites
Microsoft and Lenovo rush out fixes to deal with Superfish adware
Lenovo finally offers full apology over Superfish debacle - while Microsoft rushes out fish
Lenovo: 'Yes, we shipped PCs with malware pre-installed that compromises your security'
PC maker admits bundling adware on new PCs and laptops that intercepts users' digital certificates
Warning over stolen digital certificates used to attack 'Google properties'
Certificates wrongly issued in August 2011 revoked after being used in 'man in the middle' attacks