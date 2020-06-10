Digital Britain
Sky Betting invests £11m in Sheffield and Leeds UK tech hubs
With 900 new tech jobs being created, is the north's tech scene finally mobilising?
Government welcomes £313m big data research partnership with IBM
IBM will contribute up to £200m in funding and resources to Hartree Centre for intense computing driving innovation
If going digital doesn't scare you, you're doing it wrong
Jos Creese, chief digital officer at Hampshire County Council, explains how a true digital model disrupts a firm's existing operations
One third of councils don't involve IT team in early stages of digital transformation
Senior decision-makers agree that focus for IT function needs to extend beyond cost cutting
How COO Chris Taylor future-proofed News UK
Taylor has headed three major projects that all aim to ensure News UK has the edge over its rivals
Not one government department can say all of its staff have basic digital skills
In annual reports, each government department says it is still attempting to get all of its staff to level 7 on the digital inclusion scale
A quarter of councils have no strategic plan to bring services online - report
Three-quarters of councils believe lack of IT investment is undermining service delivery
Insurance firms expect to acquire digital start-ups to give them a competitive edge
But many acquisitions are just 'exploratory', and a fifth of firms are yet to put together a digital strategy at all
How insurers should make sure they don't get left behind in the digital age
Insurers can't rely on self-taught staff any longer, they need to employ experts in the digital field, says RSA's Ian Hood
Department of Health sets out 'technology revolution' for 2014-15
Department wants to change the way it uses technology and data to improve quality or care, and help people manage their own healthcare
Building public trust: an interview with Hampshire council CIO Jos Creese
Jos Creese explains that the public sector's reputation for playing fast and loose with sensitive public data is unfair and hampering its ability to deliver optimal services. Stuart Sumner hears why attitudes need to change
O2 invests £500,000 to boost digital skills for young people
'Think Big Hub' intended to train 3,000 young people in its first year
Camden Council bids to save money and improve services with new digital strategy
London borough plans to harness mobile technology and big data
Eastbourne council goes flat out for efficiency
Peter Gothard reports on how Eastbourne Borough Council has harnessed new technology to flatten its management structure and streamline service delivery
Government's Digital by Default agenda gathers pace with £40m tender
Notice for digital services suppliers published despite criticism levelled at Whitehall earlier today
MPs 'concerned' about government's Digital by Default strategy
Science and Technology Committee voices doubts over £1.8bn annual savings target and personal data security measures
Number 10 is final government office to switch to GOV.UK
All 24 ministerial offices have now moved to the new portal website
Cabinet Office website switches to gov.uk
Eleven government departments have now been moved to the new umbrella platform
UK to set 'worldwide standard for digital delivery', says Maude
Cabinet Office minister argues other governments will aspire to the UK's digital by default delivery of public services
Gov.uk launches, with a claimed £70m annual cost saving
Launch forms key part of Digital by Default agenda
DVLA to cut 1,213 jobs as it embraces 'Digital by Default' agenda
However PCS Union claims DVLA has no firm idea of what its digital future looks like
Firms warned Digital Economy Act could threaten bring-your-own-technology policies
IT chiefs advised to take steps to ensure copyright material not backed up onto corporate systems from personal devices
Maude hails gov.uk beta as another milestone in government IT transformation
Government web domain predicted to save £50m a year
Behind the scenes of the British Library digital newspaper project
Brightsolid scans historical newspapers for new website