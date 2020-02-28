Digital

Strategy

Futurist Ade McCormack to headline Computing's IT Leaders Festival

McCormack, founder of the Digital Readiness Institute, has worked with hundreds of organisations across 40 countries

clock 28 February 2020 • 2 min read

Public Sector

Government Long-Term Plan for the NHS promises to integrate patient records and bring AI to clinicians

Wearables, AI and instant access to patient records anywhere across the NHS all promised in ten-year plan

clock 07 January 2019 • 2 min read

Leadership

Interview: LV Insurance Group's Gavin Drescher - 'We needed to do something very different and quite radical'

Insurance firm's delivery director talks us through whys and hows of LV's ongoing technology-driven transformation

clock 08 August 2018 • 8 min read

Applications

Data orchestration: How to make your data silos sing

Data orchestration can produce accurate, continuously updated, multi-channel customer insight for marketers

clock 29 May 2018 • 4 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

How the Home Office moved immigration services to the cloud

Last year's cloud services award winners, the Home Office moved to AWS to future-proof its operations

clock 27 March 2018 • 2 min read

Leadership

CIO Interview: Albert Hitchcock, COO & CTO, Pearson

Hitchcock discusses the digital transformation underway at Pearson

clock 23 March 2018 • 1 min read

Business Software

Data strategy: getting the digital plumbing right

Getting the plumbing right, or creating a data framework to give it a more suitable name, is an essential prerequisite for enterprise digital transformation

clock 02 November 2017 • 2 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Why integration is key to ensuring a first-class customer experience

Doing nothing to improve integration is nonsensical in the digital era, says Ian Currie

clock 18 October 2017 • 4 min read

Strategy

In our on-demand society instant business is an expectation

There's a growing demand for instant access plug and play solutions from startups, says Sean Harrison Smith

clock 26 July 2017 • 3 min read

Strategy

Businesses are using 'digital transformation' purely for marketing purposes, says Co-Op CDO Mike Bracken

Co-op Group digital head Mike Bracken gives Computing his view of what digital transformation really is

clock 24 July 2017 • 3 min read
