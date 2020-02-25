Dido Harding
TalkTalk hacker Daniel Kelley, who tried to blackmail company boss, jailed for four years
Kelley will serve the sentence in a young offenders' institution
TalkTalk call-centre workers arrested over customer records security breaches
TalkTalk to 'review' relationship with outsourcer Wipro after call-centre worker arrests
I was responsible for security at the time of the hack, says TalkTalk CEO Dido Harding
Harding tells parliament committee that she was accountable because cyber security is a board issue
TalkTalk hack: 18-year old boy in Wales the fifth to be arrested
The first TalkTalk arrest to be on suspicion of blackmail rather than Computer Misuse Act offences
TalkTalk claims that hack will only cost £35m
October hack to cost TalkTalk a trifling sum as it offers free upgrades to customers in a bid to keep them
TalkTalk latest: a third arrest and the company claims not as much data stolen as feared
Fewer than 21,000 bank account numbers exposed - but 1.2 million customer contact details, admits TalkTalk
Top IT stories this week: TalkTalk, Larry, and Microsoft's 'playful' Win 10 nag tactics
Our top seven stories from the past seven days. Now, what could be number one?
Second suspect arrested over TalkTalk cyber attack
Gang behind DroidJack Android Trojan also arrested in pan-European operation
TalkTalk's lessons for cyber security
All companies are technology companies - and need to make security a priority with an investment to match, not an after-thought
Fifteen-year-old boy arrested over TalkTalk hack
TalkTalk CEO's talk of being targeted by 'cyber jihadis' may have proved wide of the mark...
H4cked off: TalkTalk demonstrates that technology-inept CEOs are a potential liability
Taxi for Dido Harding: For a £6.8m annual salary she ought to know more about the nuts and bolts of the business she's supposed to be running
TalkTalk customers' bank details potentially compromised in 'sustained cyber-attack'
Cut-price ISP TalkTalk subjected to third major cyber attack in less than a year