Devlierro

'Our services are fully-cloud managed, allowing us to scale at pace' - Deliveroo's Danielle Sudai on the future of cloud

Cloud and Infrastructure

'Our services are fully-cloud managed, allowing us to scale at pace' - Deliveroo's Danielle Sudai on the future of cloud

Sudai will talk about visibility in cloud security and take part in a panel discussion on governance within a multi & hybrid cloud system at the upcoming virtual event - Deskflix: The Future of Hybrid & Multi-Cloud event this month

clock 16 February 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Microsoft launches AI chips to support OpenAI and Copilot

16 November 2023 • 2 min read