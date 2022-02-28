developer experience

Good DevX key to scaling DevOps, says Orange Business Services CTO

DevOps

Good DevX key to scaling DevOps, says Orange Business Services CTO

Good developers are hard to find and easily disillusioned - so look after them, says Philippe Ensarguet

clock 28 February 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read