Dev Ops
Industry Voice: 6 key tips for measuring DevOps performance
Automation Logic Partner and Co-Founder Kris Saxton tackles some of the most common questions and misconceptions when it comes to measuring how your DevOps processes are performing.
DevOps tools rife with hidden costs
Research from market intelligence service Delta shows end users extremely concerned by levels of hidden costs across a wide variety of DevOps tools
CA lays out $614m to buy Veracode for DevOps security boost
Will offer service from the cloud
Tearing up the rulebook: How Bet 365 reinvented agile development to create a new method
How the "Dynamic Delivery Framework" is making waves at the betting company
Cambridge Satchel Company's plans to become a £100m business: an interview with CTO Jonny Wooldridge
'I'm not just the geek in the corner doing what marketing tells me to; I'm trying to stay ahead of what marketing might need,' he tells Computing
Making movies: How comparethemarket.com got Meerkat Movies up and running in months
Comparethemarket.com CIO James Lomas talks about Meerkat Movies and the company's cautious shift to the cloud
Aecom says DevOps naturally evolved in its organisation
IT director says it has been working with a DevOps model for some time because of a lack of resources and funding
Paddy Power to combine insight from Splunk and customer data in new big data project
CIO Fin Goulding explains how Splunk use has gone from the security team to operations, and its next stop is business analytics
'You don't need new staff or tools to make DevOps work' - Paddy Power CIO
Fin Goulding tells Computing that DevOps is just about increasing efficiency - not about new tools or job titles
How DevOps can 'prevent critical issues' by making enterprise IT 'more fluid and agile'
Harley-Davidson and Bristow Helicopters tell Computing about the huge potential they see in DevOps
Continuous delivery versus continuous denial - moving towards DevOps
Iain Chidgey, EMEA VP and general manager of Delphix, discusses the importance of data-as-a-service (DaaS) in accelerating the move towards DevOps and enabling continuous delivery
Sainsbury's Matt Wills leads back-to-front DevOps revolution at grocery chain
IT infrastructure transformation at Sainsbury's as grocery chain updates IT and implements automated environments for DevOps
Betting on testing, mobile and DevOps - an interview with City Index Group CIO Mike Lear
City Index group CIO Mike Lear tells Danny Palmer how continuous testing, DevOps and a focus on mobile are helping to keep the spread betting firm ahead of the game
Nearly a quarter of IT leaders are unfamiliar with the term 'DevOps'
Despite businesses who have deployed DevOps seeing a whole host of benefits, many of their peers are unaware of what the term means
DevOps - the latest in a long line of IT skills shortages, but how crucial is it?
BSkyB, Domino's Pizza and BNP Paribas all weigh in on how DevOps is evolving in their organisations
Don't fear the DevOps
Are IT decision-makers still afraid to rise to the DevOps challenge, leaving incumbent structures in place?
Putting projects on the fast track: thetrainline.com's CTO Mark Holt
Reflecting on his first two months in the role, Holt talks about the need for developers, DevOps, the cloud and microservices
"We've been doing DevOps and cloud since 2001" says Force.com PaaS rival OutSystems
We can do "what Force.com cannot" says CEO Rosado