Deutsche Bank
Building a better bank: IBM's blockchain secures cross-border trade
Blockchain makes transactions visible and secure for SMEs
London Stock Exchange hires new CIO and COO
Combined duties will be taken over by Chris Corrado, a former CTO at Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and eBay
Deutsche Bank fined £4.7m for coding glitch that led to faulty transaction reports
There was 'simply no excuse for Deutsche's failure to get this right', says FCA director
Banks harnessing big data to analyse customers' shopping habits
Retailers and banks teaming up to exploit customer data and build profiles of choices, says FICO
Deutsche Bank lifts the hood on cloud transition
New service for internal developers set to be fully operational by year's end
Deutsche Bank implements TCS solution as core banking system
System will be used for Deutsche Bank's global transaction banking business
Video Q&A: Daniel Marovitz, COO for technology, Deutsche Bank - Part three
On outsourcing/offshoring vs skills development - part three of a three-part video interview
Video Q&A: Daniel Marovitz, COO for technology, Deutsche Bank - Part two
On the changing face of the IT profession in the UK and advice to future leaders - part two of a three-part video interview
Video Q&A: Daniel Marovitz, COO of technology, Deutsche Bank - Part one
On developing skills of a global IT workforce - part one of a three-part video interview
Outsourcing at Deutsche Bank gives IT staff a world of opportunities
Deutsche Bank's IT chief Daniel Marovitz tells Computing about the skills that technology professionals need to thrive in a multi-sourced global IT environment
Deutsche Bank gets SIP aura
Avaya to consolidate Deutsche Bank's global communications
Deutsche Bank improves IT services
New system allows quicker detection and resolution of IT issues
Computing podcast - IT implications of the banking crisis, and the FSA clamps down on IT security
We discuss the effect of shotgun mergers and acquisitions on financial services IT staff, and examine the industry regulator's plan to fine directors for information security breaches
City in pressing need of skilled IT matchmakers
With the financial services sector plunging ever deeper into an M&A maelstrom, IT leaders are having their systems integration skills and due diligence expertise tested as never before