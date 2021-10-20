Desorden

Acer suffers two cyber attacks in a week

Hacking

Acer suffers two cyber attacks in a week

Hackers say the company is 'way behind in its cybersecurity effects on protecting its data'

clock 20 October 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Sunderland University suffers 'extensive IT disruption' after cyber attack

14 October 2021 • 2 min read
02

LinkedIn shuts up shop in China

15 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

First Windows 11 Patch Tuesday update lowers AMD chip performance

13 October 2021 • 3 min read
04

SmarterASP blames power outage for thousands of lost databases

18 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

REvil shuts down - again

19 October 2021 • 2 min read