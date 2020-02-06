desktop
Toshiba issues statement denying plans to sell PC business to Asus
Reports of Toshiba PC sale plans come after it sold its TV manufacturing unit to Hisense
PC shipments 'stable' in the third quarter, according to IDC
More powerful CPUs from AMD and Intel fuelling interest in new PCs
HP unveils Pavilion 27 all-in-one with 4k display and Intel Optane SSD cache
Ultra-high-end all-in-one PCs from HP feature either 24-inch or 27-inch displays
As PC sales slip, Microsoft, Lenovo, HP and Dell band together for 'PC Does What?' campaign
Unholy alliance tries to revitalise the market
Can Microsoft's Surface Book single-handedly revitalise the dwindling PC market? Because it may have to
Ongoing failure to innovate means vendors are failing to resurrect a market ripe for the taking
The Wright Stuff: an interview with King's College London IT director Gareth Wright
King's College IT director Gareth Wright tells Computing how new Dell desktops, Windows 10 and flexible tech support services aid university students and staff
London Borough claims it will save £400k by moving to Google Chromebooks and Chromeboxes
Amid severe budget cuts, Barking and Dagenham council had to shift away from Windows XP before Microsoft support ended
Met Police attempts to entice candidates for CIO role with £200,000 salary
CIO will have a huge challenge on their hands as Met Police has continually been criticised for its approach to IT
HP's upswing: a second wind, or just an XP-based blip?
Can the company seriously expect its fortunes to keep rising?
Sony in talks to flog flagging PC business
Investment fund Japan Industrial Partners kicking the tyres on proposed £300m sale
Intel NUC 4th generation with Core i5 processor - review
Is Intel's tiny NUC computer a miniature desktop replacement or DIY curio?
How Dell technology 'played a major role' in production of Free Birds movie
Reel FX IT director Scott Correll and lead technical director Ross Moshell tell Computing how Dell helped them make a feature film
Tablets 'will never exceed 30 per cent of PC market' says Nolan Bushnell
Atari founder tells Computing that desktop and laptop PCs unlikely to be eclipsed by tablets
Does desktop virtualisation enable the office of the future?
A panel of experts at a recent Computing event discusses VDI and other methods to enable productivity for today's workforce
Top 10 ways to keep your computer cool as the UK heats up
Having random crashes or other PC problems in the heat wave? Try our top cooling tips
Intel revenues fall five per cent on desktop PC decline
New CEO Brian Krzanich promises to 'fight on the desktop, in the data centre, and the ultra-mobile market segment'
Follow the Computing IT Leaders Forum Live
The latest news straight from Computing's IT Leaders Forum - hear from the industry's top experts, CIOs and specialists
Intel profits down by a quarter but firm sticks to its forecasts
Q1 profits drop to $2bn and revenues also slip
IDC says PC market hitting limits of growth, but Computing research begs to differ
75 per cent of Computing readers plan to buy laptops or desktops for staff in 2013 or 2014
National Air Traffic Services moves to virtualised desktop environment
The move will facilitate bring-your-own-device scheme and boost productivity
Desktop-as-a-service: a concept whose time has come
DaaS makes sense in this era of tight IT budgets, flexible working and rising power costs
Desktop virtualisation - avoid dogma and conventional wisdom
How should large enterprises make an accurate business case for virtual desktop infrastructure implementations?
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 Workstation review
Can version six of Red Hat's paid-for Enterprise Linux dent Microsoft's enterprise hegemony?