Department of Defense
Microsoft executives remain committed to supplying tech to military - including AI
President Brad Smith explained Microsoft's controversial decision in an open letter
Peter Cochrane: The rise and rise of ignorance
It's not just politicians who are increasingly eschewing knowledge and expertise - business is too, warns Peter Cochrane
Microsoft employees speak out against US government's JEDI Project
Like Google, Microsoft workers have concerns about how the Department of Defense will use technology
Trump administration confirms 'Do Not Buy' list of companies using Chinese and Russian software in their products
US authorities now blacklisting tech companies products by source code origin
US Cyber Command given powers to launch cyber attacks on other nations
More aggressive strategy pushed by new White House security advisor John Bolton
US Department of Defense to migrate millions of PCs to Windows 10 - in just one year
DoD to migrate four million desktops in just one year - or, at least, that's the plan
Spooks at risk as US government admits theft of 5.6 million fingerprints
Loss of fingerprint data at Office of Personnel Management could compromise security agents working in the field