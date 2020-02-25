Department for Education
Department for Education searching for a CISO
£105k annual salary for chief information security officer who will be DfE's "policy owner" for cyber risk
Government launches £170 million competition to open new "institutes of technology"
Government plan to open institutes of technology to provide the high-level technical skills employers need
Half of English schools fail to offer Computer Science at GCSE, claims Royal Society report
Pupils being deprived of opportunity to learn computer science, warns Royal Society
Scottish exam authority admits 'typographical and coding errors' in computer science test
GCSE-equivalent paper contained "a number" of badly-worded questions as well as wrong information
Scrapping ICT GCSE 'was a mistake' finds education and IT skills report
Should have been kept alongside new coding-focused qualification argues CREST paper
Labour manifesto promises fast broadband for UK by 2020 and more IT-led reform of public services
But nothing on IT in education and few other tech industry-bolstering policies
BETT 2015: How is the IT industry reacting to the demands of a new curriculum?
Education secretary has eye on IT not just as a skill, but as a way to revolutionise teaching through big data and IoT
Not one government department can say all of its staff have basic digital skills
In annual reports, each government department says it is still attempting to get all of its staff to level 7 on the digital inclusion scale
'There's perfectly good stuff going on, but it's not joined up' says chair of Lords Digital Skills Committee after Vaizey grilling
Morgan finds Minister of State for Culture and the Digital Economy's evidence on ICT, competitiveness and skills in the UK 'constructive, but predictable'
Year of Code is a 'vapid PR exercise with no thought whatsoever', says resigned board member Mulqueeny
Organisers 'sidelined everyone' and 'borrowed brand kudos' while leaving experts out of the light, says Young Rewired State founder
H4cked Off: Has Michael Gove learned his lesson?
The education secretary's not everybody's favourite, but he's starting to make the right noises in IT at least
Gove and Osborne launch £500k "Year of Code" campaign to raise programming awareness
"Get coding this year - it's easier than you think" says government initiative
Government education measures "still too predicated on volunteerism" says SET's Bob Harrison
CAS, Master Teachers and Barefoot Computing Initiative would benefit from greater spend, says Harrison
Recent UK ICT education like "teaching children to send a telex or travel in zeppelin" says Gove
Previous ICT resources were "creaking into obsolescence" for years, says Education Minister
Plugging the IT Skills Gap Part Three: Visa Europe
Visa Europe builds its IT talent from the ground up, with in-house degree-level training
Plugging the IT Skills Gap Part Two: Microsoft's Apprentice
In Part Two of a three-part series we meet a college leaver turned Microsoft-trained IT project manager
Top 10 IT skills stories of 2013
Computing has a look at the hardest hitting IT skills stories of the year
BCS given £1.1m to help teachers prepare for new computing curriculum
Funding is specifically for primary school teachers who have no experience of computer science
How can you attract talent to the cyber security profession?
In part two of Computing's interview with Labour MP Chi Onwurah, she explains how talent can be attracted into the security profession
How the government intends to close the cyber security skills gap
Sooraj Shah asks universities and science minister David Willetts and education secretary Michael Gove about the government's plans to bolster the nation's security skills
3D printing for the masses: desktop 3D printer goes on sale for £900
'Early adopter' Makerbot Digitizer is first glimpse of an interesting future - perhaps
Are you smarter than a 16 year old: test answers
How did you do in Computing's mock GCSE?
Are you smarter than a 16 year old? The new Computer Science GCSE put to the test
EdExcel sample questions show a range of skills will be put to the test