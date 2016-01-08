Department for Communities and Local Government

Councils can spend capital receipts on shared services and digital efficiency projects from April

Government specifies which type of projects capital receipts can be spent on

08 January 2016

Public sector CIO claims 40 per cent cost saving from virtual desktop deployment

'We have saved around 40 per cent on our desktop budget,' explains Department for Communities and Local Government CIO Darren Scates of his Citrix deployment

13 November 2015
