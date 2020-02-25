demis hassabis
National Grid examining artificial intelligence to make power grid 10 per cent more efficient
Power infrastructure monopoly in talks with DeepMind about applying AI to the power grid
AI can help humanity solve the world's 'hard problems', claims Eric Schmidt
Google chairman believes AI can solve challenges like climate change and tech firms need to work together to make it happen
We must ensure AI doesn't overpower us, argues Oxford University professor
Despite the risks, AI is 'ultimately the key portal that we have to pass through to realise the full dimensions of humanity's long-term potential,' argues Professor Nick Bostrom
AI could help solve humanity's biggest issues by taking over from scientists, says DeepMind CEO
Dr Demis Hassabis tells The Royal Society how AI could take over when leading scientists can't finish research in their lifetimes