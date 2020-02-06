Deloitte
The top-10 tech stories of 2017
The free Wifi clause obliging thousands to clean toilets, the US government's peculiar pursuit of Kaspersky, and AMD's Ryzen CPU were all among V3's top stories during 2017
Are the after-effects of a cyberattack as damaging as the initial impact?
Sixty per cent of firms are more afraid of reputational damage than data loss
Security consulting firm Deloitte hacked exposing millions of emails
Deloitte email servers compromised in long-running attack
One-in-three UK companies affected by outsourcers' failures in past three years, claims Deloitte
British companies more dependent on outsourced partners than firms anywhere else in the world
Apple and SAP collaborate to bring business apps to the iPhone
New tool to help developers create enterprise apps for the iPhone out end of March
Deloitte appoints Sheila Doyle as new CIO
Poached from Norton Rose Fulbright, Doyle will replace Mark Westbrook, who had been acting CIO at Deloitte since May
Three-quarters of customers would reconsider using a company in event of data breach
Deloitte report suggests consumers are savvy enough to take their custom away from a business that could put them at risk of cyber crime
TfL appoints 12 suppliers onto its IT solutions framework including CSC, Infosys, Sopra Steria
Aim of framework is to provide 'more effective services that add value to the operating business', says TfL CIO Steve Townsend
G-Cloud sales pass £750m mark
More than £36m spent in August as sales pick up for government programme after a slow summer
Job at risk from automation? Don't worry, it's all for the best, claims Deloitte study
New jobs outnumber and out-pay the ones lost as a result of automation, claims Deloitte
Technology has created more jobs than it's destroyed, says Deloitte study
There are now more bar workers than agricultural labourers - surely a success for technology and humanity?
One third of jobs in the UK 'at risk from automation' but will IT jobs be affected?
Deloitte finds that jobs that pay less than £30,000 a year nearly five times more likely to be culled than jobs paying over £100,000
Third of UK jobs at risk from robots within 20 years
Advanced systems will make digital skills paramount for the future workforce
HP 'in settlement talks over Autonomy lawsuits'
HP to discuss how it proposes to combat lawsuits that allege execs were aware of Autonomy's accounting practices
Cloud conundrum at Deloitte: An interview with CIO Matt Peers
Deloitte's CIO tells Sooraj Shah of his hope that clients will fully trust the cloud in the next three years
Deloitte's CIO on BYOD and collaboration
Matt Peers explains how mobility can aid productivity and flexibility in the workplace
Cyber security talent goes to the highest bidder
The UK is widely seen as a world leader in cyber security expertise. But as Sooraj Shah reports, it is mainly those firms with the deepest pockets that are benefiting
Deloitte's future in the cloud
Deloitte CIO Matt Peers tells Sooraj Shah how far the firm feels there is to go for the cloud to be fully trusted
Technology and analytics high priorities for chief procurement officers in 2014 - Deloitte
Seven out of 10 CPOs plan 'some' or 'heavy' investment in technology over the next year
Deloitte to issue touchscreen laptops but CIO still unsure on Microsoft's Surface Pro
Lenovo's IdeaPad Yoga is in the frame as 'Big Four' firm moves to Windows 8.1
Top 10 IT skills stories of 2013
Computing has a look at the hardest hitting IT skills stories of the year
Deloitte on the hunt for cyber security professionals with 'people skills'
Deloitte needs security professionals who can explain to stakeholders what a problem is in simple terms, says head of cyber security
Two thirds of consumers don't fully understand how businesses collect and use their data
Deloitte report suggests awareness of how information is used is declining as use of technology increases
Cyber Security MSc courses are needed in the UK, but not this one
De Montfort University and Deloitte seem more interested in quantity rather than quality