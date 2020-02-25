Dell
PC sales grow - just a little - on the back of Windows 10 upgrades
Worldwide PC shipments in 2019 nosed past 261 million units, according to Gartner
Nutanix and the 'messy middle' of the subscription software model
The hyperconvergence vendor moved from selling hardware to subscription software and took a hit to revenues in the process
Dell XPS 13 (2019) review
The best and most-boring ultraportable around
'Gold galleon' hackers target shipping industry
Crooks tried to steal more than $3 million from the shipping industry.
Gartner claims PC shipments fall for 14th consecutive quarter
First quarter PC sales overshadowed by Meltdown and Spectre CPU security flaws
Dell apologises for 'inappropriate' PUBG cheating claims at hardware launch in China
Dell-owned Pivotal files for IPO
Pivotal generated a net loss of $163.5m on revenues of $509m in the year to the end of February 2018
Worldwide server market's fast growth due to rising costs, says Gartner
Cloud, digital transformation and rising component costs behind big rise in server revenues
Dell considering IPO five years after going private
Dell EMC Protection Suite vulnerabilities identified and quickly fixed
Digital Defense flagged the weaknesses up to Dell EMC
Canonical pulls Ubuntu update after BIOS corruption issue affecting laptops
Canonical points finger of blame at Intel for a shonky set of drivers incorporated into the Linux kernel
Dell unveils new Linux-based PCs
Review: Alienware 17 R4 gaming ultrabook
Can Alienware's latest and greatest topple the mighty ASUS ROG Zephyrus as the most powerful gaming ultrabook we've seen?
Intel wins ECJ appeal against EU €1.06bn anti-trust fine levied in 2009
Eight-year battle sees case returned to lower court for re-assessment
Mixed reality roundup from IFA 2017
How does Microsoft's platform compare to Oculus and HTC?
The best tech deals on Amazon Prime day
Ebuyer gets in on the act with its own "Optimus Day" - no membership required, but no Jeremy Clarkson thrown in, either
Memory and SSD price rises could continue to mid-2018
Low supply and increasing demand from handset makers is causing a server RAM price hike
Dell's Alienware gaming PC maker grabs AMD Threadripper exclusive - until the end of 2017
Dell pinning down a special deal on one of the PC industry's most exciting CPUs in years
Apple, Dell and Kingston to join Foxconn-led bid for Toshiba Memory Corp - and Amazon may join them too
Consortium of US technology companies intended to allay Japanese government's tech-transfer fears
Computex 2017: Dell goes all-AMD in its upgradable AIO PCs
Five screws hold the motherboard, making upgrades simple
PC sales fall again despite new models and form factors
Gartner and IDC data paint similar picture
Skylake, VR and Nvidia 10-series graphics cards not enough to spark a revival in PC sales
CES 2017: Dell launches XPS 27 AIO and Canvas display as direct rival to Microsoft Surface Studio
High-end desktop PCs are officially 'in' this year