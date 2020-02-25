Defence
NASA could nudge or nuke to divert any near-Earth objects
A nuclear strike has been considered, but Bruce Willis is nowhere in sight
Porton Down scientists claim to have slashed the costs of making titanium
New process could make titanium production radically cheaper after scientists slash the number of steps required to refine titanium ores
EU tests cyber defences with fake attack
Simulation involved drone hijacking, network viruses and a total loss of communications with naval forces
Spying secrets of US police revealed as UK supplier catalogue is leaked
Cobham catalogue features IMSI catchers, location trackers and other surveillance equipment
UK losing £20-30bn to 'information bomb', claims defence minister
UK defence chief uses presentation at French Cyber Symposium 2015 to identify Russia as a key cyber threat
Ministry of Defence takes G-Cloud route for new data centre
G-Cloud data centre contract with Ark will save money and carbon emissions, claims MoD
US intelligence agency IARPA launches supercomputing research initiative
Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity awards contracts to IBM, Raytheon BBN Technologies and Northrop Grumman Corp
US Department of Defense approves use of Android devices in Pentagon, despite security fears
Five Samsung devices added to list of approved products, despite previous concerns about security vulnerabilities of Google OS
Businesses should have to report cyber attacks, says shadow defence secretary
"Serious questions need to be asked about the nature of the cyber threat facing the UK" says Labour's Vernon Coaker
Iranian cyber-warriors a 'force to be reckoned with' warns US General
Islamic state growing in cyber capabilities, says General William Shelton
Defence firm warns of 'advanced and persistent' cyber-attacks
Lockheed Martin says attacks are increasing and becoming more sophisticated
LinkedIn made 'basic mistakes', claim security companies
Why did LinkedIn get it so wrong, and how can companies tighten security in future?
BAE says cyber security deals will offset squeeze on public sector spending
Defence contractor highlights strong performance by its cyber security division in its half-yearly results
Ministry of Defence faces continuous cyber battle, says Fox
Defence Secretary Liam Fox reveals that 1,000 attacks were detected and blocked last year
High-ranking Army officer to lead £650m government security programme
Major General Jonathan Shaw is expected to be put in charge of the UK's cyber defences
Stuxnet could have been more effective
Experts say worm authors 'should be embarrassed at their amateur approach'
Britain urged to shore up cyber defences
Monitoring web traffic or offering financial incentives to encourage countries to protect systems could improve national security
MoD given two years to improve army logistics systems
MPs demand changes after delays to equipment shipped out to support troops in Afghanistan
Computer systems blamed for accounting problems at MoD
Billions of pounds worth of arms and equipment not correctly recorded on systems led to accounts being qualified
Government under fire over military software exports
MPs concerned that UK-developed software may be used for purposes outside of arms export laws
MoD signs £23m air surveillance system deal
IBM to enhance software monitoring of two million aircraft movements yearly
UK opts out of Nato cyber security centre
Need to co-ordinate with other countries leads UK to keep its distance
Defence IT rollout presses on despite MPs' warning
MoD says recommendation for more "realism" in deadlines will only be acted on "if necessary"
BAE awards multimillion-pound submarine IT contract
Newcomer Carillion IT Services wins deal on grounds of flexibility