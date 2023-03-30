deepmind

'AI doom' letter sparks a backlash

Threats and Risks

'AI doom' letter sparks a backlash

Musk-signed moratorium appeal adds to AI hype, aims at the wrong targets and is signed by many of those causing the problems, say opponents

clock 30 March 2023 • 4 min read
Google's DeepMind trained an AI to control nuclear fusion

Applications

Google's DeepMind trained an AI to control nuclear fusion

Fusing hydrogen atoms is safer and more efficient than nuclear fission, but also much more complex

clock 17 February 2022 • 3 min read

Software

DeepMind open-sources Lab2D to support creation of 2D environments for AI and machine learning

The system aims to help researchers understand the influence of environments in multi-agent reinforcement learning

clock 17 November 2020 • 3 min read

Software

Google claims its pattern-matching systems beats humans in detecting breast cancer

Early detection of breast cancer currently remains a big challenge for specialists

clock 02 January 2020 • 2 min read

Big Data and Analytics

AI & ML latest: Google disbands another AI ethics committee

Tricky stuff, ethics

clock 16 April 2019 • 31 min read

Databases

DeepMind's neural networks can analyse eye scans for disease in seconds

Trained on curated data from Moorfields Eye Hospital, the neural network also shows clinicians how it reached its judgement

clock 14 August 2018 • 1 min read

Developer

Google DeepMind artificial intelligence better at navigating mazes than puny humans

Hampton Court maze would be too easy for DeepMind-powered AI

clock 10 May 2018 • 2 min read

Developer

AI developers should pledge to help society, says RSA

A new RSA report urges coders to sign a 'Hippocratic Oath' before embarking on AI programmes.

clock 22 September 2017 • 1 min read

Software

National Grid examining artificial intelligence to make power grid 10 per cent more efficient

Power infrastructure monopoly in talks with DeepMind about applying AI to the power grid

clock 13 March 2017 • 2 min read

Software

Google's AlphaGo AI smashes top professional at ancient game of Go

First Chess, now Go. What next? Buckaroo? Ker-Plunk?

clock 09 March 2016 • 2 min read
