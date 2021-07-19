decentralised identity

Towards a single digital identity

The benefits of a single digital ID to cover tax returns, gym membership and travel are clear, the question is how best to go about it

clock 19 July 2021 • 13 min read

For blockchain it's time to face up to governance and regulation

Governance of decentralised systems is an unlikely 'hot' area for researchers, technologists and lawmakers alike

clock 30 May 2019 • 11 min read
