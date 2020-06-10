Debenhams
Debenhams gets new audio conferencing technology
Retailer invests in MeetingZone for company-wide conference calls
Debenhams launches app for Android and Nokia
Retailer extends mobile app offering after success of iPhone app
Debenhams launches Irish online store
Retailer sets up online presence in Republic of Ireland
BT wins five-year Debenhams WAN contract
Retail giant chooses BT Global Services to upgrade store, distribution centre and datacentre networks
E-commerce boosts profit at Debenhams
Department store sees rise in online sales and has plans for channel expansion
Debenhams slashes IT costs by 25 per cent
Operating expenses reduced with rollout of IT incident management system
Debenhams sales boosted by online growth
Retailer delivers positive Christmas results and strong e-commerce performance