DCMS
New laws will make it mandatory for developers to hook-up new homes to fibre broadband
New laws will force developers to ensure that all new homes are hooked-up to 1Gbps broadband
Nigel Adams MP appointed new Minister for Digital
Adams takes over from Margot James MP who resigned last week
UK porn website age verification laws to come in on 15th July
BBFC to oversee age-verification process, awarding certificates to providers that achieve privacy and data security standards
Private Facebook documents seized by parliament
Documents allegedly contain email conversations about privacy controls that led to the Cambridge Analytica scandal
Government puts IoT security at the forefront with new Code of Practice for industry
The IoT has gone unsecured for too long, say DCMS and NCSC
GDPR also covers "security by design" in hardware and software, warns Dr Kuan Hon
Data controllers obliged to consider "data protection by design and by default" under GDPR - which will also cover firmware
Blockchain could be 'transformational' for small businesses, says Minister
Significant potential for distributed ledgers in ensuring prompter payments, says Margot James, Minister of State at the DCMS
DCMS committee slams Facebook over political adverts, disinformation and obfuscation
'Serious failings in the company's operations' resulted in data manipulation, misinformation and disinformation, say MPs
May appoints MP with no digital experience to lead DCMS
IT leaders told us that they are "disappointed" in the choice
Adopting 'open' has driven change in the UK government
The government knows that data is important, but enacting change needed a shift in both culture and structure
DCMS launches search for new data expertise after pinching GDS data role
The DCMS is on the search for two gurus to lead on data strategy
Mike Bracken slams government decision to shift data policy-making from GDS to DCMS
'Moving it to the Department of Fun, run by a minister who was forced to change the data privacy on his own app doesn't make sense,' says Bracken
Digital secretary Matt Hancock urges organisations to prepare for GDPR - with less than half even aware of the new law
With only four months to go, many organisations haven't even heard of GDPR, let alone made the fundamental data-protection changes it demands
Government to hire telecoms directors to oversee 5G tests and broadband delivery
Six-figure salaries on offer for three new directors, including a new director for telecoms delivery UK
Government calls for submissions for GDPR derogations
Consultation exercise over "flexibilities" permitted within GDPR
Parliament to open inquiry into data security following TalkTalk breach
MPs to look at the 'nature, role and importance of encryption' at the same time