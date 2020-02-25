David Cameron
HP lobbied British government ministers over its disastrous Autonomy acquisition
David Cameron and George Osborne targeted in HP lobbying campaign over Autonomy
David Cameron forges ahead with adult website age-verification plans
£250,000 fine threat for adult sites anywhere in the world that fail to comply
UK government plans to weaken encryption 'threatens way of life, privacy and economic stability', warns Apple
'Strong encryption is vital to protecting innocent people from malicious actors,' Apple says in evidence released by Investigatory Powers Bill Joint Committee
Dutch government contradicts Cameron on encryption
Support for strong encryption from Dutch government follows €500,000 bung to support OpenSSL project
Yes, Trident really could be vulnerable to a cyber attack, warn experts
IT security experts warn that without proper cyber security investment, the Trident Nuclear Missle system could be hacked
Four legs good, two legs better: Why no amount of Cameron policy will attain full UK fast broadband coverage by 2020
Does making fast broadband a 'legal right' make us any closer to getting it? History would suggest not
Internet use monitored and security services empowered to hack anyone's devices - new Investigatory Powers Bill published today
TalkTalk and other ISPs to record subscribers' internet usage, but don't worry, your privacy is assured, says Home Secretary Theresa May
The snoopers' charter - welcome back, old friend!
Another government, another Communications Data Bill...
Apple CEO Tim Cook clashes with NSA on security, encryption and surveillance
'You can't have a back door that's only for the good guys, it will be subject to abuse,' argues Cook
David Cameron 'moronic and stupid' for attempting to ban WhatsApp, BBM, says Jimmy Wales
'You're too late, Dave - the genie's out of the bottle,' says Wikipedia founder
Government ministers' emails were 'hacked by jihadists' but 'no security breaches occurred'
Could this be the first ever hack to take place with no security breach as a result? Err, No
MPs' 'Big Data Dilemma' inquiry was obsolete before it even began
It's too late for the Science & Technology Committee to examine the potential risk of big data because big data is already big business
Former head of US Homeland Security warns building backdoors into encryption would be 'a mistake'
Michael Chertoff argues preventing criminals communicating is 'a pipe dream' and backdoors would just make ordinary users less secure
Curbing immigration is 'sawing off the branch you're sitting on' says MP
Labour MP Jim Dowd criticises the government's line on immigration, arguing that it is harmful to business and the economy
David Cameron, listen to technologists on surveillance not your policy wonks, urges privacy guru
'I want to challenge Prime Minister Cameron to listen to 15 of the world's top cryptographers - what you are asking for is not possible,' says Privacy by Design inventor Ann Cavoukian
Conservative manifesto pledges to reintroduce communications data bill
Repeatedly rejected legislation would 'strengthen our ability to disrupt terrorist plots' - Conservative Party manifesto
Virgin Media to invest £3bn in broadband infrastructure, but 'digital divide' fears persist
Virgin Media's network will increase from 13 million to 17 million premises over next few years
'The technology sector is thriving across the UK': Just Eat CTO welcomes Tech Nation report findings
'The digital economy has become an integral part of our country,' says Prime Minister David Cameron
Ofcom aims to regulate Internet of Things in the UK
Ofcom will work with ICO and government on areas such as data privacy, spectrum availability and security of networks to ensure UK can handle rise of IoT
Opposition grows to 'snoopers' charter' introduced by the back door
House of Lords vote on terrorism bill today could see twice-rejected Data Communications Bill become law
EU swings behind David Cameron's encryption plan - as party grassroots voice opposition
Leaked EU document calls for government encryption controls, as demanded by Prime Minister David Cameron
'Snoopers' charter' sneaked into counter-terrorism bill
Provisions of twice-rejected Communications Data Bill added to Counter-Terrorism and Security Bill
Cameron and Obama reveal plans for UK and US to stage 'cyber war games' to boost cyber defences
Simulated attacks will see Wall Street and City of London attacked in effort to bolster cyber defences
Mass electronic surveillance doesn't work, warns Open University security lecturer
David Cameron's plan to make all internet communications readable slammed by IT security specialist