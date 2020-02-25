datastrategy
AI & ML latest: Google disbands another AI ethics committee
Tricky stuff, ethics
What blocks innovation?
The skills gap, investments and business culture are all potential barriers that stand in the way of success
A third of IT leaders say cost is an automation roadblock
But more than half are keen to pursue it anyway
Four in five IT leaders consider data vital for business innovation
Market changes, process needs and the opportunities provided by new knowledge prompt innovation
Complexity is the first barrier to automation adoption
Lack of digital skills - at least partly the result of complex business practices - is the single biggest blocker to automation
UK business leaders share mixed feelings about ability to innovate
Innovation is critical to survival, but is often relegated to R&D or data science teams instead of being a whole-business process
More applications, more complexity: what is driving automation adoption?
Almost 60 per cent of UK firms identified the need to modernise as a reason to automate business processes
How does data drive innovation?
More than a third of our respondents lacked confidence in their organisation's ability to innovate
A quarter of UK businesses are still in the early stages of automation
23 per cent of firms say that they use little to no automation, but that is set to change soon
Local authorities must re-examine how they use data
Councils are not taking full advantage of the data they collect
Training and engagement are the key to unlocking automation
Automation for automation's sake doesn't work, argues Krishnanand Nayak of SAP Fieldglass
Severn Trent uses machine learning to help reduce leaks
Water authority filters five billion data points to help manage leaks
Toyota uses 5G to untether T-HR3 robot
Your Avatar dreams are coming closer to reality
Formula 1 talks up use of AWS AI for TV in 2019
Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn explains how the sport will use machine learning to improve engagement
Automation with a human touch: Introducing AI at insurer Hiscox
CIO Ian Penny runs through the ways AI and ML can streamline processes and reduce the drudgery of mundane tasks
The new threats: trust attacks and AI malware
The latest methods are designed to manipulate, not destroy, says Darktrace
The NHS must get its data strategy right before moving on to AI
Health and data experts at the Westminster Health Forum said that the NHS still has much to do around its approach to data
Volvo's autonomous trucks tackle mining operations
Volvo will be paid per metric tonne delivered, making the success of the autonomous trucks critical
Robocop, but not as you know him: Singapore's has four tyres and a camera
Singapore showed the robot off at the Annual Association of South East Asian Nations conference
Even if you're relying on partners, you need an AI owner
Take an iterative approach when beginning AI investment, says Andy Gray of Kortical
AI has an explainability problem
Rainbird CEO Ben Taylor on keeping humans at the centre of decision making
Business buy-in stands in the way of AI adoption
IT must learn how to manage the business, as well as systems, to secure investment in AI
How does reality compare to the dreams of AI's early pioneers?
Much of today's AI is narrowly focused on specific tasks - a far cry from the general AI envisioned by the early pioneers
Technology advances have put an end to the 'AI winter'
Large data volumes, higher compute power and real-world challenges mean that AI investment will not slow down again, says Auto Traders' David Hoyle