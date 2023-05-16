dataethics

Generative AI and data ethics: Just because you can, does it mean you should?

Security

Generative AI and data ethics: Just because you can, does it mean you should?

Natalie Cramp and Alistair Dent of data consultancy Profusion, set out the impact of generative AI on data ethics on day 2 of the Computing Cybersecurity Festival.

clock 16 May 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read