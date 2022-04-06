Data warehouse

Google has announced the preview of a new storage engine aimed at making it easier for enterprises to analyse the information in their data lakes and data warehouses, without having to worry about the underlying storage format or systems.

clock 06 April 2022 • 2 min read
From data aware to insight driven: How organisations can use data to get ahead post-pandemic

The case for data virtualisation

clock 21 November 2021 • 4 min read
The importance of agile data architecture in financial services

The case for modernising data infrastructure to keep up with the fintechs

clock 21 October 2021 • 3 min read

Data quality issues undermining digital transformation projects - CIOs

'Garbage in, garbage out' still plagues IT in an age of digitalisation and machine learning

clock 24 February 2017 • 2 min read

How RBS's 'data guy' built a bank-changing data lake

RBS's Christian Nelissen talks to Computing about how his 'Superstar DJ' data lake and analytics have become central to the bank's decision making

clock 09 November 2015 • 7 min read

Experiment with big data now, and worry about ROI later, advises Pentaho 'guru'

The sooner you discover the best way to exploit big data the better

clock 06 November 2015 • 5 min read

Microsoft and Salesforce pool resources to buy Informatica for $5.3bn

Why Informatica, why together and why now?

clock 07 August 2015 • 2 min read

Digitising the largest health club in the world: an interview with Virgin Active CIO Andy Caddy

Using a range of data sources and digital technologies, Virgin Active is aiming to completely change the way it interacts with its members

clock 05 August 2015 • 6 min read

Turning coins into notes at Paddy Power: an interview with CIO Fin Goulding

Goulding tells Computing he is looking to get the most out of data by bringing many of the company's information sources together in one model

clock 12 June 2015 • 7 min read

Vodafone Ireland uses network data to improve customer experience with help of Teradata

Vodafone worked with Teradata and Anderson Harvy, and is also using tools from MicroStrategy, Tableau and IBM

clock 24 April 2015 • 3 min read
