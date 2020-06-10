Data Protection
Ecuador's authorities arrest senior executive of data analytics firm Novaestrat over massive data breach
Data breach left the personal details of almost all Ecuadorian citizens exposed on the internet
Met police face enforcement order over data request handling
The ICO has given Met officials until September to implement appropriate measures
Network complexity makes it hard to protect the low-hanging fruit, says Just Eat CISO
Multiple points of entry, third party contractors, external code and virtualisation make protecting a modern network a difficult task
ICO: 'There's so much misinformation out there' on GDPR
Elizabeth Denham keen to 'bust myths' about the regulator's approach to compliance
Review: 'Data Localization Laws and Policy', by Kuan Hon
It might cost £110, but that's cheap compared to the cost of consulting with the best data protection lawyers - or a fine under GDPR
ICO fines health firm £200,000 for emailing insecure audio recordings
HCA International also in hot water for how subcontractor stored data
EU to consult on laws requiring the "free movement" of data
Bureaucrats consider 'fair and reasonable' licensing obligations to encourage the sharing of machine-generated data
Privacy Shield given tentative approval by EU data protection authorities
Framework good enough for now but changes will be needed, says Article 29 Working Party
ICO head Christopher Graham steps down after seven years
Elizabeth Denham to take over as Information Commissioner
Brexit means GDPR won't directly apply to the UK - but it still matters
ICO will call on government to reform UK data protection laws - probably to mirror GDPR
GDPR finally approved by European Parliament
It has taken four years for the new EU data protection regulation to be finalised
Privacy Shield still not good enough, warn EU data protection authorities
Lack of clarity and inadequate redress mechanism criticised by Article 29 Working Party
EU General Data Protection Regulation to be finalised this week
Biggest change in data protection laws for 20 years set to come into force in 2018
New EU regulations have 'gone a step too far' and will have to be wound back, says CEO
GDPR is 'ridiculous' and is full of contradictions, according to The Search Party's Ben Hutt
Shadow IT? Blame the IT department for lack of support for new ways of working
Monolithic applications and inflexible security policies driving business and ordinary staff to use third-party IT
France orders Facebook to stop tracking non-users or risk fines
Company also still using Safe Harbour framework to oversee data transfers
Jobs boom for 'Data Privacy Officers' under forthcoming GDPR
New data protection regime will require detailed record-keeping on data gathering and governance
ICO launches data protection toolkit for SMBs
Self-assessment tool to help SMBs ensure they don't get fined by the ICO for breaching Data Protection Act
Malicious insiders the fastest growing threat to cyber security, warns report
Staff - like Edward Snowden, perhaps - an ever-increasing security risk for all organisations, warns consultants EY
Employee who sold 28,000 Enterprise Rent-A-Car customers records for £5,000 fined £1,000
ICO says case highlights the need for courts to be given more options beyond issuing fines
How can businesses avoid the pitfalls of 'big data discrimination'?
Lawyers react to FTC report suggesting organisations are potentially excluding whole sections of society by relying on big data analytics
Government shouldn't have 'willy-nilly' right to access citizen's private data, says Information Commissioner
And why do you need all this data for 12 months, asks Information Commissioner Christopher Graham
Telegraph fined £30,000 for 'crossing the line' by emailing readers to urge them to vote Conservative
ICO says the paper abused 'soft opt-in' policy by emailing readers 'political campaigning' material on the day of the election
Over half of global firms expect to be fined for non-compliance with incoming EU data protection regulations
Two thirds of worldwide companies say they would review their business strategies in EU countries in the next year