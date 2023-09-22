Data Privacy Framework

UK-US data bridge to become operational 12th October

Legislation and Regulation

Enables personal data transfers to certified organisations in the US

clock 22 September 2023 • 3 min read
EU agrees to reopen data transfers to the US, legal challenges imminent

Legislation and Regulation

The new EU-US Data Privacy Framework looks a lot like the old Privacy Shield, says privacy advocate Max Schrems

clock 11 July 2023 • 3 min read
