Data privacy
Microsoft to apply California's Consumer Privacy Act across the US
California's new privacy law was approved in June 2018 - in the teeth of opposition from internet companies
Facebook lawyer: users should not expect privacy on Facebook or any other social media platform
Facebook lawyer argued that users' right to privacy is forfeit as they are, basically, sharing their thoughts with everyone online
"Right to be forgotten" not globally applicable
The ECJ has been told that the ruling can only be enforced in EU member states
Algorithms in Society: Protecting people v protecting IP
James Kitching, Solicitor - Corporate, Coffin Mew, discusses the growing controversy around the use of algorithms and AI affecting privacy
The remote wipe dilemma: why companies take extreme measures to protect data
Erasure of personal information from stolen devices may be the only way to protect companies from extensive damage
Tim Cook calls for GDPR-like law for US
The Apple chief praised European data protection at a conference in Brussels
Why the class action against Google for misuse of personal internet data was rejected by the Court
Rory Lynch, a solicitor in the media team at law firm Seddons, discusses a recent English High Court decision to stop a class action lawsuit brought against Google
Which? says that high-profile apps hide their data-collection practises - despite GDPR
Apps like Amazon and AccuWeather follow the word of the GDPR, but not its spirit
Basic website flaw reveals real-time locations of most US mobile users
API authentication flaw in third-party tracking site demo allows anyone with rudimentary skills to track phone locations
Most firms are still not compliant with GDPR despite looming deadline, says study
A large majority of businesses is still unprepared for GDPR, says study
Facebook to abandon several data broker partnerships
Facebook belatedly takes action to improve data privacy