Data Loss
Proofpoint buys inside-threat management firm ObserveIT for $225m
Deal to close before the end of the year
Ministry of Justice loses 'sensitive data' related to police killings after sending discs in the post
Information about police shootings of Azelle Rodney and Mark Duggan 'lost in the post'
NetGear brings DropBox-like utility to ReadyNAS machines
New firmware update gives personal storage device cloud-like features.
Hackers hit Steam gaming service in latest data breach
Names, email and billing addresses stolen
Nokia developers' account information stolen in forum hack
Contact information believed to have been harvested in SQL injection attack
Sega warns of Pass hack as LulzSec offers its assistance
Site taken offline as company investigates database breach
LulzSec claims CIA scalp in hacking campaign after hotline launch
Group adds call centre to let public pick hacking targets
AMD spots shortfalls in corporate cloud skills
Chip firm says businesses lacking in-house resources for migration
Sony warns of expected £1.97bn financial hit from earthquake and data breach
Mounting troubles exact a heavy toll on revenues
Amazon, Sony and Apple incidents underscore lack of communication in tech world
Web 2.0 world still not helping companies connect during crises
Lenovo unveils password management tool
Hardware Password Manager designed to work with encryption tools
Bruce Schneier slams BitArmor guarantee
Money-back guarantee against data breaches a 'gimmick'