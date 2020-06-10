data leak
Stadler's IT network suffers malware attack
The company says it is working to restart affected systems using backup data
WeWork customers' confidential contract and bank account details left exposed on GitHub
The issue impacted a subset of WeWork customers based in Europe, India, and China
Honda's unsecured database exposes 134 million documents with 40GB worth of information
The database contained sensitive information related to the company's internal systems, device data, and the staff
Bulgarians' personal and financial data leaked by hackers in attack on tax agency
Hacker describes Bulgarian government as "stupid" for the poor state of public sector security
Morrisons granted permission to take appeal over staff data breach pay-out to Supreme Court
More than 5,000 Morrisons staff are seeking compensation over the March 2014 data breach, caused by a disgruntled auditor