data collection
Putting bugs in the system: the Natural History Museum is digitising 30 million insects
The Digital Collections Programme is a hive of activity
The Natural History Museum is digitising the skeletons in its closet
How a decades-old mosquito corpse helped to understand the spread of Zika
Police need policy shifts and collaboration to increase public trust in intelligence-led efforts
Examining the changes needed to improve data practices within policing, and how to garner better public support of police data analytics
US Federal Trade Commission plans investigation into Google, Facebook and Amazon over data collection practices
FTC lays the groundwork for an in-depth investigation with a 6(b) demand for information from data-gathering technology companies
German competition authority orders Facebook to restrict personal data collection
Facebook must acquire consent to collect and combine personal data from different sources
Mass lawsuit against Google over data collection thrown out
'Google You Own Us' legal action had claimed that Google collects a vast range of private and personal information about individuals
Which? says that high-profile apps hide their data-collection practises - despite GDPR
Apps like Amazon and AccuWeather follow the word of the GDPR, but not its spirit
'The UK does not undertake mass surveillance,' Theresa May tells Parliamentary Committee
Home Secretary tells Joint Committee that bulk data collection and Investigatory Powers Bill plans don't equate to mass surveillance
Government shouldn't have 'willy-nilly' right to access citizen's private data, says Information Commissioner
And why do you need all this data for 12 months, asks Information Commissioner Christopher Graham
Microsoft back in court as battle over US government access to Dublin data centre continues
US government setting dangerous precedent, argues Microsoft