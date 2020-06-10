Join us for season four of Deskflix, DevOps where you will hear how others have moved forward in DevOps, the challenges they faced, the mistakes they made, and how they put things right. Through expert keynotes, end-user case studies, and moderated panel discussions the event will cover the key issues surrounding the transition to DevOps, pushing through Agile, and bringing people with you as you do.

Date: 30 Jun 2020

