data centre
BP to shutter mega European data centres in preference for AWS
The move is part of a broad programme to speed up the digitisation of BP's operations and infrastructure
NordVPN admits it was hacked in March 2018
NordVPN admits that one of its servers located in Finland was accessed by hackers in March 2018
Oracle to add 2,000 jobs to expand cloud business to more regions
The company also wants to open 20 more cloud data centres "regions" across the globe by the end of 2020
Second-gen AMD Epyc CPUs have broken 11 performance world records, claims Gigabyte
New AMD Epyc benchmarks indicates that Intel has a big fight on its hands in the data centre
AMD launches 2nd Gen Epyc server chips, claims they are faster and less expensive than Intel
Google to cut Google Cloud prices after deploying AMD Epyc in server farms
Intel: Unexpected increase in demand for PCs behind chip shortages
Surging demand in the data centre comes as the PC market returns to growth
Rambus and IBM develop hybrid memory for future data centres
Combining new memory systems with DRAM should lead to higher performance at a lower cost
What does data centre automation mean for the rise of the machines?
What will the increase in machine-to-machine communication mean for data centres in 2018 and beyond?
Nvidia licensing kills off Geforce for data centres
Consumer-grade GPUs were a cheap way to use Nvidia hardware in a data centre - but it's no longer possible (unless you're a Bitcoin miner)
World's largest data centre to be built in Arctic Circle
Ballangen, in Norway, will host Kolos' record-breaking site
'Mammoth' 50TB SSD launched by Viking Technology
Viking claims that, despite its high cost, the 50TB SSD can reduce data centre cooling costs 'by 80 per cent'
DigiPlex: Virtualisation is an opportunity, not a threat, for data centre operators
The cloud needs data centres to survive
Intel responds to Epyc challenge posed by AMD with Skylake-based 'Purley' Xeon CPUs
Intel claims its new server CPUs are '28 per cent faster' than AMD's Epyc
Red Hat Hyperconvered Infrastructure claims to bring main office speed to network edge
The platform integrates compute and storage on a single server
BA blames bank holiday IT outage on technician pulling the plug
IT contractor blamed for causing BA chaos by, literally, pulling out a plug in the data centre
BA blames power surge for weekend IT meltdown - staff point finger of blame at dated data centre
British Airways keen to blame power surge, while staff suggest over-heating data centre caused global IT outage
IBM to open four new data centres in the UK
Decision made before Brexit vote but IBM remains confident in strength of the UK economy
How data centre connectivity is playing catch-up with cloud usage
As more mission-critical workloads move to the cloud, companies must look again at connectivity
Brexit vote had 'no impact on the decision' to open UK data centres, says Microsoft
But it's "too early to say" where the uncertain data privacy situation may lead, company admits
RSA completes huge mainframe migration project
Insurer successfully moves 2,000 applications to new Scandinavian data centre
The curse of slow applications and how to lift it: now available on demand
Watch our latest web seminar with Nimble Storage and catch up with the debate
Automation secures jobs while trebling output, argues HelpSystems tech director
"You don't need to fear it - it leads to a much more enjoyable life" says MacColl
Intel revenues flat in 2015 as PC sales continue to fall
PC sales decline offset by big increases in data centre and flash disk sales
Microsoft back in court over US access to Irish servers - 'could have impact' on Safe Harbour talks, says firm
The case rolls on, but at what cost?