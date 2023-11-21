data breach

St Helens Council cyber attack caused substantial disruption

Hacking

Council still in extended period of recovery

clock 21 November 2023 • 2 min read
Okta notifies 5,000 staff of breach at third-party provider

Hacking

Breach linked to third-party vendor

clock 03 November 2023 • 2 min read
Okta confirms breach of support system, exposing customer files

Hacking

Hackers exploited a stolen credential to gain access to the company's support system

clock 23 October 2023 • 2 min read
Critical Citrix NetScaler bug exploited in the wild since August

Threats and Risks

Attacks spark concern as threat actors exploit multifactor authentication bypass techniques

clock 19 October 2023 • 3 min read
Equifax hit with £11m fine for 2017 breach

Compliance

Small potatoes for a breach affecting 14 million UK citizens

clock 15 October 2023 • 3 min read
Public bodies expose victims' details to domestic abusers

Privacy

But the ICO cannot say if it is a widespread problem

clock 28 September 2023 • 2 min read
Ransomware group offering Sony data for sale

Hacking

Claims to possess around 6,000 files from the Japanese giant

clock 26 September 2023 • 2 min read
Police data breach: 20,000 data points 'at risk'

Security

Last month's attack could have unveiled officers' names and photos

clock 20 September 2023 • 1 min read
'Thousands' of police officers' details exposed in third-party hack

Hacking

A supplier for Greater Manchester Police has been hit with ransomware

clock 15 September 2023 • 2 min read
Bianlian hits Save the Children, steals 7TB of data

Hacking

Proving, again, that there are no good guys in cybercrime

clock 13 September 2023 • 3 min read
