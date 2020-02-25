Data
Trainline's machine learning could save travellers £340 million this year
The SplitSave feature uses machine learning, with Trainline's massive data repositories, to efficiently calculate the best way to save customers money
Data Ops: What it is, and why you should care
Data Ops brings together principles of Agile, DevOps and Lean Manufacturing, but it isn't right for every situation, argues James Lupton, CTO of Cynozure
Why data isn't the new oil
Jason Foster, CEO and founder of data and analytics strategy consultancy Cynozure, explains that we need a new analogy for data, without some of the negative connotations of oil
Google to buy Fitbit in $2.1bn deal
Google promises to give Fitbit users the opportunity to delete their data, should the deal be approved by regulators
Customers should share employees' view of their data, says Revolut's Lead Data Scientist
If data is oil, Revolut is giving everyone a drilling rig
Increasing public trust in intelligence-led policing
Boyd Mulvey calls for an advocate to champion better communication around the benefits of intelligence-led policing, with comment from the Independent Digital Ethics Panel for Policing and Essex Police
Four in five IT leaders consider data vital for business innovation
Market changes, process needs and the opportunities provided by new knowledge prompt innovation
How does data drive innovation?
More than a third of our respondents lacked confidence in their organisation's ability to innovate
Microsoft facing GDPR fine over Office 365 telemetry
25,000 'events' Office 365 recorded and shared among 30 engineering teams at Microsoft
Oracle claims Google exfiltrates 1GB of data from Android phones every month
Oracle gives evidence to Australian Competition and Consumer Commission investigation into Google
ITV invests in new data system to preserve digital content
ITV looks to shift away from legacy systems for looking after classic shows
Majority of firms worried about GDPR compliance
Less than six months to go before the GDPR fully becomes law - but many organisations won't be ready
News UK sets out new data strategy: AI and data scientists
News UK CTO Christina Scott also discusses experimenting with data, and her use of Amazon Redshift and Google's BigQuery
Vodafone UK sales fall 10 per cent due to botched customer data migration
Bungled bills and downtime at Vodafone leads to customer exodus
West Dunbartonshire Council handed enforcement notice by ICO after failing to train staff on data protection
The council still doesn't have an adequate training process despite suffering a data breach in 2014
Intel shoots for 3D broadcasting with Replay Technologies acquisition
The acquisition is indicative of growing digital transformation across industries
Malicious insiders the fastest growing threat to cyber security, warns report
Staff - like Edward Snowden, perhaps - an ever-increasing security risk for all organisations, warns consultants EY
Valve deploys 100Gbps network services from Level 3 to manage rocketing demand for online gaming [UPDATED]
'Larger links provide more total capacity which reduces potential blockages or choke points in the network,' Valve's Mike Dunkle tells Computing
No longer in No Man's Land: Can cloud technology change academia?
Dr Noam Leshem explains how cloud is helping academics overcome issues when exploring uncharted lands
How RBS is 'wrangling' big data' to improve customer service
Christian Nelissen tells Computing how a Silicon Valley start-up is boosting the bank's big data capabilities
Internet of Things data deluge could lead to security concerns, warns report
Businesses are concerned that rising data volumes as a result of the Internet of Things will overwhelm networks and lead to security concerns
The cloud clock is ticking: it's time to think seriously about data sovereignty
Businesses must ensure they meet international data transfer requirements, especially in light of Safe Harbour rulings, writes Intralinks global privacy officer Deema Freij
Government not doing enough with data it holds - TechUK
Government is just putting data out there and waiting to see what people do with it because it doesn't have a clue, says TechUK director
How can you predict the impact of the inevitable data breach on your organisation?
It's arguably a case of not if, but when your organisation will be targeted by hackers. How can you prepare for the damage an attack might do?