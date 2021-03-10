DARPA

Security Technology

Morpheus chip foils attacks from 500 cybersecurity experts

The chip randomises elements of code and data every 50 milliseconds, which researchers say makes it nearly uncrackable

clock 10 March 2021 • 2 min read

Security Technology

Intel joins DARPA programme to drive fully homomorphic encryption - the 'final frontier' in data privacy

Fully homomorphic encryption allows applications to work with encrypted data without ever needing to decrypt it during analysis

clock 09 March 2021 • 2 min read

Communications

DARPA launches Semantic Forensics project to identify fake news and online disinformation

Algorithms developed under DARPA's SemaFor project will be able to scan more than 500,000 stories, videos, images and audio files to identify fakes

clock 02 September 2019 • 3 min read

Communications

DARPA claims breakthrough for the treatment of depression, anxiety and other mood disorders

DARPA's SUBNETS project aims to improve current understanding of various sub-networks of brain

clock 04 December 2018 • 2 min read

Communications

DARPA's latest neuroscience research aims to give soldiers super-human abilities

N3 is looking to achieve higher levels of brain-system communications without surgery

clock 12 September 2018 • 3 min read

Hardware

DARPA wants to build an army of teeny tiny robots

The intent is to build bots small enough to crawl through a garden hose

clock 13 August 2018 • 2 min read

Government

DARPA wants AI to explain itself

Artificial Intelligence Exploration programme will make AI justify its actions

clock 23 July 2018 • 1 min read

Hardware

Stanford and MIT researchers create 3D carbon nanotube CPU architecture

Techniques unlikely to be adopted any time soon, however

clock 07 July 2017 • 1 min read

Hardware

Researchers at Stanford and MIT create 3D carbon nanotube CPU architecture to stretch Moore's Law more

What they gain in enthusiasm, they lack in a solid ETA

clock 06 July 2017 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

It's time to surface the open source submarine

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Rhysida threatens dark web auction of British Library data

22 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Capita clinches £239m civil service pensions contract

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read