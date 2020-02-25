Dark matter
Dark matter can move out of a galaxy's centre as a result of star formation due to effect of 'dark matter heating'
Dark matter is believed to make up about 85 per cent of all the matter in the universe. Finding it, though, has been challenging
Astronomers claim to have found new method to 'see' dark matter
Faint starlight that lingers between massive clusters of galaxies could reveal universe's dark matter
'Dark matter hurricane' is hurtling through the Milky Way and will likely collide with the Earth
Cosmic event will not cause any disruption on Earth, say scientists
Black holes account for no more than 40 per cent of dark matter, claim UCL scientists
Statistical analysis of 740 of the brightest supernovas discovered since 2014 suggests scientists will need to look elsewhere for dark matter
Scientists build simulations to solve dark matter question
The answers could be found at the edge of the galaxy
Life in other 'multiverses' may be common despite abundance of dark matter, suggest physicists
Multiverse theorists claim that dark matter has only a 'modest impact' on the creation of stars, planets and life
Scientists 'unexpectedly' discover dark matter
Discovery of dark matter should answer questions about the formation of the universe, claim scientists