Ex-Uber security chief faces trial for breach cover-up

But Sullivan's lawyers say the company made him a scapegoat

clock 08 September 2022 • 3 min read

Uber unveils new CEO - Dara Khosrowshahi lured from Expedia - to replace Travis Kalanick

Uber brings in "calming influence" to help steady the sinking ship

clock 30 August 2017 • 2 min read
