Damian Collins
Private Facebook documents seized by parliament
Documents allegedly contain email conversations about privacy controls that led to the Cambridge Analytica scandal
Mark Zuckerberg's EU Parliament grilling labelled 'missed opportunity' for failing to answer questions
European Parliament criticised for letting Zuckerberg off the hook
MPs to compel Mark Zuckerberg give evidence to Parliamentary committee investigating 'fake news'
Threat of summons intended to force Zuckerberg to appear in front of MPs before the end of May
Mark Zuckerberg refuses to appear before Parliamentary select committee investigating Facebook data practices
Zuckerberg to send flunky to give evidence to Parliamentary select committee